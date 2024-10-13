Jerry Jones couldn't believe what happened with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys against the Detroit Lions.

Jerry Jones thought Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were finally back on track after consecutive win against the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions brought them a reality check with a dominant performance at Arlington. Now, thanks to a 3-3 record, uncertainty surrounds America’s Team.

The loss against the Lions showed that the Cowboys are far away from being a Super Bowl contender in the NFL. It’s a shocker after Jones spent a lot of money giving massive extension to Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did the Cowboys lose today?

The Dallas Cowboys lost 47-9 against the Detroit Lions and that is the third consecutive loss at home to start the season. This was Jerry Jones’ message after the game for players and coaches.

“This was very concerning and it was humbling. This was a shocker. We’ve a lot of work to do. I thought we would do a lot of things better in that football game. I don’t have a lot of answers. We’re going to go to work. I felt bad especially because of all our great fans. Thanks to Detroit and thanks to a lot of things you can criticize about what we were bad at today. It can’t be about that. It can’t be.”

Advertisement