NFL News: Jerry Jones sends surprising message about Cowboys after loss against Texans

Jerry Jones delivered a very surprising message about what's happening with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones keeps watching in front row how the Dallas Cowboys are the biggest disappointment of the season in the NFL. The franchise is a disaster with a 3-7 record and no wins at home.

Right now, all focus for Jones should be in the next Draft and the crucial period of free agency. Although Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb already have big contract extensions, the problem is the supporting cast.

In a remarkable turn of events, the Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades and, unless major changes are made, the situation could be a long term downfall.

Do the Cowboys have a chance to get in the playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t been officially eliminated, but, thanks to a 3-7 record, they only have an almost insurmountable 1% probability to make the playoffs. Even in this terrible scenario, Jerry Jones believes the franchise has delivered good results to excuse himself from criticism by fans. It all happened in an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“Since the Super Bowl years, counting about 30 years or 25 years, we’ve been the sixth winningest team in the NFL. In the last 15 years, we’re the fifth winningest team in the NFL. So, we haven’t been to the NFC Championship Game and we haven’t been to the Super Bowl, but we’ve been around that rim. We’ve been up there with the best of them. We’ve got to get better and we will get better.”








