Jerry Jones was asked if the Dallas Cowboys should surrender this season trying to get a high draft pick.

Jerry Jones is facing one of the most complicated moments in recent history for the Dallas Cowboys. During the game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dak Prescott suffered a season ending injury and, with a 3-5 record, the playoffs seem to be an impossible goal.

That’s why, many reports point at Jones thinking about next year trying to collect a high draft pick. It’s important to remember that there are big names coming like Travis Hunter or Ashton Jeanty.

So, if the controversial owner wants to win his first Super Bowl in three decades, a big debate has started in the NFL. Maybe it’s time to sacrifice 2024 in order to build toward the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What picks do the Cowboys have in 2025?

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to have approximately ten draft picks in 2025, but, their final record this season will determine if they manage to get into the Top 10 and make a big splash.

Advertisement

However, during an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones shut down any rumors about tanking after reports confirmed Dak Prescott has a season ending injury. The owner was asked if in the final weeks the Cowboys could give a chance to names like Trey Lance if there’s nothing to play for.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Trey Lance sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about future as replacement of Dak Prescott

“No. That type of thinking hasn’t entered into it. Right now, we’re trying to do the best thing we can do against Philadelphia. That’s critical. Give us our best chance with everything we have to work with with to win this game. That’s it. That’s where it is. As we move along in general, when we see something we can live with, that really in a way has nothing to do with the issue of whether or not you’re looking to next year.”