Cooper Rush will have the greatest opportunity of his NFL career as the new starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. After Dak Prescott went down with a severe hamstring injury, Mike McCarthy trusts him to lead an improbable comeback.

The Cowboys have a 3-5 record and their season is on the line when they host the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s important to remember that Dallas might have a shot at the NFC East with five divisional games still on their schedule.

So, if Rush keeps Super Bowl hopes alive, there’s no question a massive debate will start about who should lead this team for the final stretch of the year if Prescott is able to return.

Who is gonna replace Dak Prescott?

Right now, Cooper Rush has officially replaced Dak Prescott as starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. However, at any moment, Trey Lance could get a chance to show why he was acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in shocking trade.

In this crucial scenario for his professional career, Rush talked about the big expectations. In 2022, Cooper took advantage of his opportunity by winning in the first four starts of that year with the team.

“It’s exciting. This is why you work. This is why you prepare. To go and start. I feel very confident. I’ve been here for a while and played with these guys before. I’m older. I’ve seen more and I’ve done more. I’ve gotten better as a player. We have to take this one game at a time. You just trust in who you are. The system is the system. I’m more comfortable now.”