Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a disappointing season thanks to a 4-7 record. However, a thrilling 34-26 win on the road over the Washington Commanders suddenly sparked hope of a strong finish.

The Cowboys’ schedule features the New York Giants, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Carolina Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

Although the Super Bowl is not an option, especially without Dak Prescott, the big question is if the franchise should aim for .500 or start thinking about the next draft.

What is the Cowboys’ chance of making the playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys have only a 2% chance of making the playoffs, but, even with a lot of problems, they’re just two games behind in the race for the No.7 spot in the NFC which currently belongs to the Commanders.

That’s why, after the win at Washington, Micah Parsons sent a big warning to Jerry Jones. If the front office is thinking about high draft picks, the star linebacker won’t allow tanking on the field.

Now, during an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones had an answer for Parsons’ words. “I love it. Just absolutely love it. Micah gets criticized for some of the thing that he says, but, the way that was articulated is strong. It was just a succinct statement and it’s the way that it is.”

Do the Dallas Cowboys have a chance at the Super Bowl?

The big problem to get the No.7 spot in the conference is that there are other six teams in the middle of that pack trying to chase the Commanders. Nevertheless, Jones agrees with Micah. They won’t give up.

“That group of young players, we’re going to be playing with them in years to come. They need first downs, they need to move the chains, they need touchdowns, they need success on that field. Big tackles. We need to be winning or trying to win every down. Now, for those who don’t understand, tanking has not come across anybody’s mind in this organization. It’s critical for us to get out there and compete. Those guys will be there for us. The ones we want when we get there in the Draft.”

