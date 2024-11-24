Micah Parsons had a clear message for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys after a huge win over the Commanders. There's no place for tanking.

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys delivered a courageous performance to beat the Washington Commanders on the road. In a very surprising scenario for this rivalry, they were double digit underdogs and shocked the NFL.

However, after a lot of criticism in recent weeks, the defense finally stepped up. Yes. There was a big scare in the fourth quarter with a furious comeback led by Jayden Daniels, but, Dallas managed to escape.

Now, when fans and experts believed the Cowboys might give without Dak Prescott, the answer was clear. Although the road to the playoffs is almost impossible, they won’t quit.

Do the Cowboys have a chance to make the playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys have a 3% chance to make the playoffs after their win against the Washington Commanders. As he already did during the week, Micah Parsons reminded everyone that this is a good football team.

“We did a great job. That’s what I mean when I say that we’re a good team. We’re slowly putting games together. This time, we did it three quarters. I would just like us to finish better in the fourth quarter, but, we’re definitely in our way to being the team that we want to be. Overall, I thought we had a great day.”

What is the Cowboys’ next rival?

The Dallas Cowboys will face the New York Giants in their next game. As a consequence, in a short week, Micah Parsons sent a big warning to Jerry Jones and the entire NFL.

“I’m not done yet. I don’t plan on tanking. If the higher-ups are looking for a draft pick, I hope that’s ruined, because we got a lot of football left to play. As long as I’m a part of this team, we’re always going to fight. Obviously, ending the losing streak is good, but, it’s like, what are you going to do the next couple of weeks? Right? You can do it one time, but, what is greatness? Consistency. So, I will like us to go and do it against the Giants. Get a win there and then get ready for the December schedule. All I like is consistency to play well. Finish this year dominant. This is the start right now.”