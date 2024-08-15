Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones signs key defensive player to help Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones is finally making big moves for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Wesley Hitt/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones is in the middle of a huge controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. After a totally unexpected loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, the owner decided to out on hold a contract extension for Dak Prescott.

In fact, Jones repeated the procedure with other players like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. Furthermore, there was no deal for head coach Mike McCarthy even with 36 regular season win in the last three years.

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t reached the Super Bowl in almost three decades and, with no big splashes to show for, thousands of fans were asking Jerry Jones to deliver some moves. It’s finally happening.

Which players are Dallas Cowboys targeting in free agency?

After the Dallas Cowboys confirmed a trade with the New York Giants to get Jordan Phillips, Jerry Jones made another huge move and signed defensive end Carl Lawson.

In 2017, Lawson was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals where he became a great prospect playing alongside Geno Atkins. He had 20 sacks in those four years. In 2021, the Jets signed him to a three-year, $45 million contract, but Carl never fulfilled the expectations with seven total sacks.

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys\&#039; legendary quarterback is in legal problems with Lamar Jackson

see also

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys" legendary quarterback is in legal problems with Lamar Jackson

Undoubtedly, injuries have been the biggest problem of his career, but, he gets a shot at redemption with the Dallas Cowboys as a key player to help Micah Parsons.

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game
NFL

Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

Messi's tears, Lautaro's dramatic winner: One month since Argentina's 2024 Copa America win
Copa America 2024

Messi's tears, Lautaro's dramatic winner: One month since Argentina's 2024 Copa America win

LeBron James, Stephen Curry help Team USA get even more recognition after Olympic gold medal
Paris 2024 Olympics

LeBron James, Stephen Curry help Team USA get even more recognition after Olympic gold medal

NFL News: Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills lose another star player for almost the entire 2024 season
NFL

NFL News: Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills lose another star player for almost the entire 2024 season

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions