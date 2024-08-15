Jerry Jones is in the middle of a huge controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. After a totally unexpected loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, the owner decided to out on hold a contract extension for Dak Prescott.

In fact, Jones repeated the procedure with other players like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. Furthermore, there was no deal for head coach Mike McCarthy even with 36 regular season win in the last three years.

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t reached the Super Bowl in almost three decades and, with no big splashes to show for, thousands of fans were asking Jerry Jones to deliver some moves. It’s finally happening.

Which players are Dallas Cowboys targeting in free agency?

After the Dallas Cowboys confirmed a trade with the New York Giants to get Jordan Phillips, Jerry Jones made another huge move and signed defensive end Carl Lawson.

In 2017, Lawson was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals where he became a great prospect playing alongside Geno Atkins. He had 20 sacks in those four years. In 2021, the Jets signed him to a three-year, $45 million contract, but Carl never fulfilled the expectations with seven total sacks.

Undoubtedly, injuries have been the biggest problem of his career, but, he gets a shot at redemption with the Dallas Cowboys as a key player to help Micah Parsons.

