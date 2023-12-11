At the start of the 2023 NFL season, the New York Jets faced the loss of Aaron Rodgers due to a tough Achilles injury. Initially expected to sideline him for the entire campaign, preparations are now in place for his triumphant return.

There’s still hop for the Jets this year. This week, they got a huge victory against the Houston Texans and, despite the chances are low, they are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs as a Wild Card round team.

This win not only increased their playoff chances but also the opportunity to see Aaron Rodgers once again geared up. The quarterback recently said that he would only return if the Jets could still advance, and it seems like everything is ready for his comeback.

Aaron Rodgers could return sooner than expected with the Jets

New York Jets fans might soon receive exciting news. Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to practice, sparking anticipation about his return. The much-anticipated date for his comeback appears to be approaching, and everyone is thrilled about it.

The Jets recently announced Rodgers’ return to practice. Rumors suggested the team aimed for his comeback by the end of the regular season, but Rodgers hinted he might only return if the team remained in playoff contention.

Fortunately for fans, the Jets secured a huge victory this weekend, boosting the prospects of seeing Rodgers in action this season. With New York now standing at a 5-8 record, although not yet in the next phase, this win keeps them in contention for the Wild Card round.

According to TMZ, Rodgers is expected to be cleared medically for game action before ahead of the Jets December 24th match against the Commanders. If Aaron returns to play by that date, he would play the last three games of the season.

The upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins could prove pivotal in Rodgers’ decision regarding his return. If the New York Jets face a potential defeat in this match, it would signify a losing season for the team, regardless of other outcomes.

The Jets’ advancement to the Wild Card round with a losing record seems highly improbable. While they’re not eliminated, it’s crucial for them to stun the Dolphins and secure a win to maintain their slim chances until the season’s end.

How many days has Aaron Rodgers been sidelined?

Aaron Rodgers has amazed everyone with his rapid recovery. The quarterback suffered a torn Achilles on September 11th, and despite initial expectations that he would miss the entire 2023 season, he’s now prepared to make a comeback.

As of today, Rodgers has been sidelined for 91 days. If he makes his return for the game against the Commanders on December 24th, he would have only been out for 103 days.