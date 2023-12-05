In his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers called out a report from The Athletic that claimed Zach Wilson was reluctant to start for the New York Jets again.

“When you use sources and whether intentional or unintentional try to assassinate someone’s character like that report does for Zach, I have a real hard time with that,” Rodgers said, via Pro Football Talk. “You’re basically saying that this kid is quitting on the team and doesn’t want to play and is giving the middle finger to the organization.”

With Rodgers suffering a torn left Achilles in the first drive of the season against the Bills, the Jets had to turn to Wilson early in the year. But as the third-year quarterback left much to be desired, the team benched him for Tim Boyle in the last two weeks. The Jets still lost both games, extending their losing streak to five games to sit at 4-8 after 13 weeks.

Rodgers complains about leaks coming out from the Jets

On Tuesday, they released Boyle and signed Brett Rypien to the active roster. Wilson may have chances of returning to the team in this scenario, which is why the report made so much noise. Rodgers was not happy with the rumor, but he looks even more upset with the fact that someone inside the building is leaking information.

“What is your impetus, what is your motivation to try and bury someone like that?” Rodgers added. “And that’s a problem with the organization. You know, we need to get to the bottom of whatever this is coming from and put a stop to it privately, because there’s no place in a winning culture where — and this is not the only time. There’s been a bunch of other leaks.”

What’s next for the Jets

Though any playoff scenario looks unlikely at this point, the Jets still have a few games left to try and improve their record. The schedule, however, will probably not make them any favors.

On Sunday, the Jets welcome CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans to MetLife Stadium. The following week, they will make the trip to South Florida to play the Miami Dolphins in the heat of Hard Rock Stadium.

On Dec. 24, they may have more chances of claiming a victory when the Washington Commanders come to town. Four days later, New York will face the Browns in Cleveland, while its season finale will be in January 2024 at the Patriots.