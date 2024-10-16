NFL News: Jets HC Jeff Ulbrich makes final decision on Davante Adams' debut before game vs Steelers

New York Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich made it known what he will decide around the possibility of using Davante Adams against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL.

The arrival of Davante Adams to the New York Jets put an end to a novel that began with a trade request from the 31-year-old wide receiver to his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders. Now the question is whether he will be able to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday night in the 2024 NFL season. In response, head coach Jeff Ulbrich has made a decision.

Jeff Ulbrich is the Jets‘ interim coach following the departure of Robert Saleh, and now it’s up to him to manage the amount of minutes for Adams, the team’s star mid-season signing, and there’s anxiety about when the receiver will make his debut for the New York franchise.

Ulbrich made the decision to use Davante Adams for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. The Jets head coach confirmed that the wide receiver, recovered from his hamstring injury, is expected to debut in the upcoming Week 7. The information was relayed by NFL Insider Adam Schefter on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was some doubt as to whether the Jets coach would start Adams in his first weekend with the New York franchise, especially given his recovery time and the fact that he arrived just days before the game against Pittsburgh. The opponent added an extra layer of spice, as the wide receiver would be facing the Steelers, the team that made an offer and was very close to signing him.

Davante Adams, the new signing of the New York Jets (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Davante Adams reunites with Aaron Rodgers

The trade between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets reunited Adams with Aaron Rodgers. The receiver shared a team with the quarterback for the first eight seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. It will be exciting to see how this duo will perform on the field, especially when it comes to lifting the Jets, who are 2-4 on the season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers shares first thoughts on long-awaited reunion with Davante Adams at Jets

When was Davante Adams’ last game played?

Davante Adams’ last game played before his hamstring injury was on September 22 against the Carolina Panthers in a 22-36 loss in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. He would return to the field a month later after missing the final three games. In the current campaign, the wide receiver finished with 18 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown.