NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin reacts to missing out on Davante Adams, signed by Jets

Head coach Mike Tomlin reacted with a clear message to the trade of Davante Adams to the New York Jets, following rumors that the wide receiver would join the Pittsburgh Steelers for the current NFL season.

The drama surrounding Davante Adams‘ potential destinations came to an end after the 31-year-old wide receiver signed with the New York Jets in the 2024 NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the teams that fought the hardest to sign the former Las Vegas Raiders player, and head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the situation.

Tomlin’s Steelers are 4-2 on the season, and adding Adams was a strong opportunity to upgrade and get more chances to compete for a Super Bowl, with a notable star battling for a spot with receiver George Pickens, who will now be the first starting option. Some rumors came from outside the organization, but there was speculation about the possibility of including the No. 52 overall pick in the 2022 draft in the negotiations.

What is certain is that Adams will be reunited with Aaron Rodgers on the Jets, leaving Tomlin without his star reinforcement. It seems that the Steelers will remain on hiatus in terms of searching for a running back. It was the second failed attempt, considering the Pittsburgh franchise wanted to add San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk before the start of the season.

Tomlin’s reaction to Adams signing to the Jets

Tomlin has taken the situation in stride, as he said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “I was getting ready for Davante Adams last week. I’m now getting ready for Davante Adams this week,” the Steelers head coach reacted.

Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during the first half of the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.

In light of Adams’ thwarted arrival, Tomlin referenced his squad’s 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams’ former team, in Week 6. It was a big win for the Steelers, who had lost two in a row, snapping a perfect three-game winning streak. Next Sunday, the Pittsburgh franchise will take on the Jets, the 31-year-old wide receiver’s new home.

When will Davante Adams return to action?

Adams suffered a hamstring injury during practice on September 26, three days before the Raiders’ Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns. His status has always been week-to-week, but it was accompanied by a trade request that invited thoughts that the wide receiver would return to the field once he secured a new uniform. For this reason, his return to the field is getting closer, and we will have to wait for the Jets’ report.