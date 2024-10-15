Davante Adams breaks silence on leaving Raiders for Aaron Rodgers' Jets with strong warning to the NFL

With his exit from the Las Vegas Raiders confirmed, Davante Adams talks about reuniting with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets and sends a message to the rest of the NFL.

The saga of Davante Adams‘ departure from the Las Vegas Raiders has finally come to a close. His final destination will be none other than the New York Jets, where he will reunite with his friend Aaron Rodgers. Regarding his arrival in New York, Adams made it clear that he has a strong message for the rest of the teams in the NFL.

The WR is now alongside his former teammate from the Green Bay Packers Rodgers, and during a brief moment in the interview that the QB was giving on The Pat McAfee Show, he shared his thoughts on joining the New York franchise.

“We’re back man…” The now former player of the Las Vegas Raiders declared. Davante Adams he will soon join the Jets’ training sessions with the rest of his teammates.

The reporter also took the opportunity to ask about his health status, particularly regarding his hamstring, to which Adams responded clearly: “First of all thanks for asking about the injury. I’m feeling great man, i’m feeling great. I was working with the staff in Vegas and they got me back right so i’m ready to roll…”

Rodgers shares excitement over Adams’ arrival

Rodgers and the arrival of Adams to the Jets have generated significant excitement. The two are expected to rekindle their chemistry on the field, bringing a dynamic playmaking ability to New York’s offense.

In a conversation with Pat McAfee, the QB expressed his feelings about the former Raiders star joining the team: “Davante Adams is a proven star player and he’s an incredible locker room presence.”

Rodgers also added: “It’s definitely adding a lot to our team and this move let’s everybody know that we’re going all in.”