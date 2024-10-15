Trending topics:
NFL

Davante Adams breaks silence on leaving Raiders for Aaron Rodgers' Jets with strong warning to the NFL

With his exit from the Las Vegas Raiders confirmed, Davante Adams talks about reuniting with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets and sends a message to the rest of the NFL.

Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Louis Grasse/Getty ImagesWide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Matías Persuh

The saga of Davante Adams‘ departure from the Las Vegas Raiders has finally come to a close. His final destination will be none other than the New York Jets, where he will reunite with his friend Aaron Rodgers. Regarding his arrival in New York, Adams made it clear that he has a strong message for the rest of the teams in the NFL.

The WR is now alongside his former teammate from the Green Bay Packers Rodgers, and during a brief moment in the interview that the QB was giving on The Pat McAfee Show, he shared his thoughts on joining the New York franchise.

“We’re back man…” The now former player of the Las Vegas Raiders declared. Davante Adams he will soon join the Jets’ training sessions with the rest of his teammates.

Advertisement

The reporter also took the opportunity to ask about his health status, particularly regarding his hamstring, to which Adams responded clearly: “First of all thanks for asking about the injury. I’m feeling great man, i’m feeling great. I was working with the staff in Vegas and they got me back right so i’m ready to roll…”

Davante Adams

@PatMcAfeeShow

Advertisement

Rodgers shares excitement over Adams’ arrival

Rodgers and the arrival of Adams to the Jets have generated significant excitement. The two are expected to rekindle their chemistry on the field, bringing a dynamic playmaking ability to New York’s offense.

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes an eye-opening admission about owning the Cowboys

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes an eye-opening admission about owning the Cowboys

In a conversation with Pat McAfee, the QB expressed his feelings about the former Raiders star joining the team: “Davante Adams is a proven star player and he’s an incredible locker room presence.”

Advertisement

Rodgers also added: “It’s definitely adding a lot to our team and this move let’s everybody know that we’re going all in.”

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Champions League winner set to coach England, according to reports
Soccer

Champions League winner set to coach England, according to reports

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes an eye-opening admission about owning the Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes an eye-opening admission about owning the Cowboys

Federico Bernardeschi leaves heartfelt message to Toronto FC fans amid poor season
Soccer

Federico Bernardeschi leaves heartfelt message to Toronto FC fans amid poor season

NBA News: James Harden shares sincere thoughts on a Clippers' lineup without Kawhi Leonard
NBA

NBA News: James Harden shares sincere thoughts on a Clippers' lineup without Kawhi Leonard

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo