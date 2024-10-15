Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers shares first thoughts on long-awaited reunion with Davante Adams at Jets

Following the stunning news of Davante Adams' move to the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers shared his thoughts on the former Ravens star.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets in action against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets in action against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

By Santiago Tovar

The New York Jets‘ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday left fans disappointed with how the game played out. However, the mood quickly shifted on Tuesday with the blockbuster arrival of Davante Adams to the Jets, a move that has sent shockwaves through the NFL and thrilled quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Adams’ arrival in New York comes at a crucial time, as the Jets’ slow start to the NFL regular season has concerned fans. Despite strong efforts from Rodgers, the team has struggled to find its rhythm.

After voicing frustration with his situation in Baltimore, Adams embraced the long-awaited reunion with Rodgers. Jets’ key player, speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, shared his excitement about the addition: “Obviously, I’m really excited. He’s a phenomenal player and a dear friend.”

Rodgers noted that the news of Adams joining the team helped soften the sting of the previous night’s loss to the Bills: “Yesterday was a crappy day. We had the chance to be 3-3, and we were in a home game. I was driving home, a little upset, and then Ted called me with the news.”

Aaron Rodgers smiling

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets interacts after the game at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rodgers praises Adams’ impact

Rodgers went beyond his initial reaction, sharing his thoughts on what Adams brings to the team and how he can elevate the Jets‘ offense: “He is a proven star player. He is an asset with an incredible locker room presence and I think is going to really help here.”

He added: “When you are able to be around the guy who is done it in the high level for a long time (…) I think there are a lot of things he is going to be able to pick up.”

Rodgers reflects on the Jets’ loss

Despite the setback against the Bills, Rodgers offered a candid assessment of the team’s performance: “The message last week was, ‘we have to play better’. And attention to detail needs to be the main thing and wasn’t there completely. You know, one guy something me or somebody else didn’t do their job.”

He continued: “I felt like the energy and our focus was a bit better last night… We got Garrett Wilson involved early, and I thought Todd Downing did a good job.”

What’s next for the Jets?

  • vs. Steelers – October 20 – Week 7
  • vs. Patriots – October 27 – Week 8
  • vs. Texans – October 31 – Week 9
  • vs. Cardinals – November 10 – Week 10
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

