NFL News: Aaron Rodgers shares first thoughts on long-awaited reunion with Davante Adams at Jets

Following the stunning news of Davante Adams' move to the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers shared his thoughts on the former Ravens star.

The New York Jets‘ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday left fans disappointed with how the game played out. However, the mood quickly shifted on Tuesday with the blockbuster arrival of Davante Adams to the Jets, a move that has sent shockwaves through the NFL and thrilled quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Adams’ arrival in New York comes at a crucial time, as the Jets’ slow start to the NFL regular season has concerned fans. Despite strong efforts from Rodgers, the team has struggled to find its rhythm.

After voicing frustration with his situation in Baltimore, Adams embraced the long-awaited reunion with Rodgers. Jets’ key player, speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, shared his excitement about the addition: “Obviously, I’m really excited. He’s a phenomenal player and a dear friend.”

Rodgers noted that the news of Adams joining the team helped soften the sting of the previous night’s loss to the Bills: “Yesterday was a crappy day. We had the chance to be 3-3, and we were in a home game. I was driving home, a little upset, and then Ted called me with the news.”

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets interacts after the game at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rodgers praises Adams’ impact

Rodgers went beyond his initial reaction, sharing his thoughts on what Adams brings to the team and how he can elevate the Jets‘ offense: “He is a proven star player. He is an asset with an incredible locker room presence and I think is going to really help here.”

He added: “When you are able to be around the guy who is done it in the high level for a long time (…) I think there are a lot of things he is going to be able to pick up.”

Rodgers reflects on the Jets’ loss

Despite the setback against the Bills, Rodgers offered a candid assessment of the team’s performance: “The message last week was, ‘we have to play better’. And attention to detail needs to be the main thing and wasn’t there completely. You know, one guy something me or somebody else didn’t do their job.”

He continued: “I felt like the energy and our focus was a bit better last night… We got Garrett Wilson involved early, and I thought Todd Downing did a good job.”

