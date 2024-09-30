NFL News: Jets HC Robert Saleh sends important message to QB Aaron Rodgers after loss to Broncos

Following a tough narrow defeat to the Denver Broncos in Week 4 of the NFL, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh made it clear about QB Aaron Rodgers performance.

Week 4 of the NFL ended on a bittersweet note for the New York Jets. An unexpected loss to the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium cast doubt on everything they had accomplished in previous games. Following a shaky performance from star QB Aaron Rodgers, it was head coach Robert Saleh who delivered a clear message regarding the situation.

After the game, where the Jets lost 10-9 to Bo Nix’s team, it was none other than the head coach of New York who chose to outline the areas that need improvement moving forward in order to achieve positive results for the remainder of the season.

After the defeat, Saleh spoke with the press and emphasized the importance of handling the cadence effectively: “We’ve got to figure it out, whether or not we’re good enough or ready to handle all the cadence,

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Cadence had not been an issue all camp. Felt like our operation had been operating pretty good. Obviously, today it took a major step back.”, the coach remarked on the game against the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on against the Denver Broncos during the first half at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement

On Monday, in a conversation with Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets’ head coach emphasized: “We’re always going to push the envelope with cadence. Always. But with regards to operation, getting in and out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, the communication that’s being had, those are all things that we can continue to look at and clean up. . . . But from a cadence standpoint, that’s part of what makes us who we are, and we’re going to continue to always push the envelope on that.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Patriots HC Jerod Mayo clarifies starting QB position between Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye

Rodgers and the adjustments for the upcoming game

The New York Jets face the tough challenge of taking on one of the league’s remaining undefeated teams: the Minnesota Vikings. Following a painful home loss to the Broncos, Aaron Rodgers spoke about how to approach the upcoming game.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if we need to make mass changes based on kind of an outlier game,” Rodgers said. While he acknowledged that changing his cadence is “one way to do it . . . the other way is to hold them accountable.”

Communication issues during offensive series in the last game were crucial in leading the Jets to another defeat. It’s up to them to identify who was primarily responsible for this breakdown to ensure it doesn’t happen again in Week 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets next matchups

vs Minnesota Vikings, Week 5

vs Buffalo Bills, Week 6

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 7

vs New England Patriots, Week 8

vs Houston Texas, Week 9