NFL News: Jets make drastic decision to help Aaron Rodgers after tough start

After a sluggish start to the NFL season, the New York Jets' management made a key decision to support quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers of New York Jets looks on during the NFL match between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2024 in London, England.
Aaron Rodgers of New York Jets looks on during the NFL match between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2024 in London, England.

By Matías Persuh

After a challenging start to the NFL season for the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers, management made an unexpected decision regarding the future of the franchise this season. The recent loss to the Minnesota Vikings was the catalyst for this move.

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero via his X (formerly Twitter) account, head coach Robert Saleh has been fired and will not continue to lead the Jets this season. Pelissero stated: “The #Jets fired Robert Saleh, per sources.”

Robert Saleh New York Jets

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on against the Denver Broncos during the first half at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

*Developing story…

Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

