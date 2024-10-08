NFL News: Jets make drastic decision to help Aaron Rodgers after tough start

After a challenging start to the NFL season for the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers, management made an unexpected decision regarding the future of the franchise this season. The recent loss to the Minnesota Vikings was the catalyst for this move.
According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero via his X (formerly Twitter) account, head coach Robert Saleh has been fired and will not continue to lead the Jets this season. Pelissero stated: “The #Jets fired Robert Saleh, per sources.”
Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on against the Denver Broncos during the first half at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
*Developing story…
