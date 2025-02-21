Russell Wilson is a few weeks away from becoming a free agent. Although his priority is to continue playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, many reports have indicated that the team is not entirely convinced about bringing him back.

Mike Tomlin has the opportunity to invest in the youth of Justin Fields, after the former quarterback of the Chicago Bears only had the chance to play in six games. His numbers were very solid: a 4-2 record, 10 total touchdowns, and only one interception.

In this scenario, rumors have also pointed to several franchises possibly interested in Wilson, such as the Raiders or the Giants. However, in his pursuit of winning the Super Bowl, Russ seems to have a very different perspective on what is really happening in Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Russell Wilson get a contract extension with Pittsburgh Steelers?

According to a report by Adam Schefter, despite all the rumors placing him outside of Pittsburgh, Russell Wilson believes that the Steelers do see him as the franchise quarterback of the future, which is why he keeps that team as his priority in any negotiations.

“I saw Russell at the Super Bowl and he still thinks, despite the speculation to the contrary, that there’s a realistic chance that he’s going to be back in Pittsburgh. That he’s talked about the future and what this offense and the personnel would look like with the Steelers. He’s operating like he’s definitely interested in being there. Now, will the two sides work out a deal again? We’ll see. What happens if they can’t? Who does Pittsburgh go on to? Do they have a better deal with Justin Fields? These are a lot of the quarterback questions that are out there.”

Advertisement