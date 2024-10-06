Aaron Rodgers sent a strong message after the New York Jets lost with the Minnesota Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are in big trouble. After the star quarterback recovered from an Achilles injury, they were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender.

However, the start of the 2024 season is a total disappointment. The Jets have a 2-3 record following a loss at London against the Minnesota Vikings. Now, things won’t get easier as their next rivals are the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Right now, all fingers in the NFL point at Rodgers considering the veteran had three interceptions. The last one was crucial when they were close to red zone with a chance to win the game in the final seconds.

Is Aaron Rodgers playing with an injury?

During the game against the Minnesota Vikings, Aaron Rodgers was caught on camera with a lot of pain after his left leg twisted. The veteran finished the game and emphasized that’s not a valid excuse for his performance.

“Obviously, that was below my standard. I’m disappointed. In a game in which we end up losing by six points, plays like that are exponentially highlighted. So, three turnovers for me is definitely out of character.”

However, the veteran quarterback admitted he is indeed playing through injuries. “I’m definitely banged up. Got my foot caught in a pile there. They were trying to get me in the tent and then we had a roughing the kicker. I said: ‘Screw it, I’m going back out there. There were a lot of things that made some noises in my body on the way down.”

What record do the Jets have?

The New York Jets have a 2-3 record and face a daunting schedule with upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even with this scenario, Aaron Rodgers believes there’s a chance tu make a Super Bowl run.

“I still have a lot of confidence in this team. I think it’s a team that’s going to make a run. And whether that run starts next week, the following week or whenever it might be, I’m confident in our guys and I’m confident in the leadership and confident we’ll get this thing straightened out.”