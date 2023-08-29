The San Francisco 49ers had a big decision to make this season with Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, and Trey Lance at the quarterback room. Even with Jimmy Garoppolo gone, the Niners still had plenty of options.

But it’s safe to say the team took everyone by surprise ahead of the 2023 NFL season. When many thought Darnold wouldn’t make the cut, San Francisco chose him as backup to Purdy.

In the end, Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Jimmy G, who was still in the Bay area when the team selected Lance with the third-overall pick, addressed this shocking turn of events.

Jimmy Garoppolo rooting for Trey Lance

“Excited for Trey. Just a new opportunity for him,” Garoppolo said, via ProFootballTalk. “Things didn’t work out in San Francisco for whatever reasons, but glad that he gets another shot, man. This league’s all about opportunities, and when you get a fresh one like that, you’ve just got to take advantage of it.

“Everyone has their own path and everything like that. It’s never going to be easy, but it’s how you come out the other end of it. So I’m always excited for him, man. He’s a brother of mine. Always pulling for him. . . . Trey’s a brother of mine, man, so like I said before, I’m always pulling for him. I think he’s got a bright future in this league. Dude’s got talent. Just got to get him out there.”

How many seasons did Garoppolo and Lance spend together?

Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance spent two years as teammates in San Francisco, sharing the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

How much did the 49ers give up to trade for Lance?

The San Francisco 49ers traded three first-round picks and a third-round pick to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft and select Trey Lance third-overall.