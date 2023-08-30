When the San Francisco 49ers decided to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, everyone thought it would be to make more room for Trey Lance. However, the former first-rounder was traded to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

The Niners had a big decision to make, with Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold also in the quarterback room. After months of speculation, the team ended up choosing Purdy as starter with Darnold as his backup.

Needless to say, it was a shocking decision considering how much the team gave up to select Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. In an interview with Sports Illustrated‘s Robin Lundberg, Jimmy G took a subtle shot at the Niners when addressing this situation.

Jimmy Garoppolo calls out 49ers over Trey Lance trade

“Weird situation…been a lot of weird situations over there in San Francisco, I’ll just leave it at that…but I’m happy Trey [Lance] got another shot…,” Garoppolo said, via ClutchPoints. Then, Jimmy G continued to take subtle shots at the front office.

Lundberg – How do you think San Francisco has handled those quarterback situations?

Garoppolo – How do you think they’ve handled them?

Lundberg – I think they’ve been messy.

Garoppolo – That’s a nice way to put it.

What did the 49ers get in return for Lance?

The San Francisco 49ers traded Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

How much did the 49ers give up to get Lance?

The San Francisco 49ers gave up three first-round picks and a third-rounder to trade up to select Trey Lance third overall in 2021.