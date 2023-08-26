The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades. Last season, the team failed once more in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers. Even with an improved defense, Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver. That might have started the silent search of a new franchise quarterback.

It’s a decision which has to be considered as the NFC East will be one of the toughest divisions. Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl and now has a better roster, the Giants are on a great rebuilding process under Brian Daboll and Washington could improve thanks to the arrival of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

Now, the Dallas Cowboys could have triggered a new chapter in team’s history. One of the greatest prospects in the NFL has joined them after a very controversial stint with the 49ers.

Brock Purdy talks about Trey Lance’s trade to the Cowboys

Last season, rookie Brock Purdy surprisingly emerged as the quarterback of the future for the San Francisco 49ers. After Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo got injured, head coach Kyle Shanahan found his man.

However, Purdy had to deal with an elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game and no one knew for sure if he was going to be ready for the 2023 season. It seemed the prefect chance for Trey Lance to get redemption.

Then, something happened during preseason. Lance couldnt perform well and, as a consequence, the former quarterback of North Dakota State fell to the No.3 spot in the depth chart behind Purdy and Sam Darnold.

This Friday, Trey Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round pick. That’s why, after the shocking news, Brock Purdy had a special message for his teammate.

“Yes. Obviously, I love Trey. Everything that he’s done for this organization and obviously for myself. Going in last year and then him just being by my side from the get-go sideline, meetings in the locker room, wherever we are at, man, he’s been a real one and helped me come into the league and welcome me with open arms and showed me the ropes to this whole thing.”

Purdy believes Lance could be a great asset for the Dallas Cowboys. “I can’t tell you how grateful I am for him and to have him in my life. Obviously, in terms of the situation, I’m happy for him that he’s able to go into a good situation and we all feel like it’s a good fit. At the end of the day, I can’t say how thankful I am to have played and been a teammate with Trey.