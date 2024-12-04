NFL News: Joe Burrow loses key Bengals teammate ahead of game vs Cowboys

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to bounce back from a crushing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season. To that end, head coach Zac Taylor is putting together the best team possible to surround Joe Burrow and try to improve on their negative 4-8 record in the meeting against the Dallas Cowboys.

Losing a key player is detrimental to Cincinnati, especially at a time when their playoff hopes are all but gone. The Bengals are on a three-game losing streak and have given up more than 30 points in each of those matchups. Burrow, for his part, has accounted for 10 touchdowns in those games, putting in MVP-caliber performances.

The teammate of Burrow who will lose the game against the Cowboys is kicker Evan McPherson, who is expected to miss a few weeks with a groin injury, sources say. His injury is not season-ending and no surgery is required, but he will miss some time. Meanwhile, the Bengals have already been working on veteran options.

McPherson will be replaced by Cade York. The former Cleveland Browns kicker will join Cincinnati’s practice squad, according to information provided by NFL insider Mike Garafolo on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Cade York of the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow issues strong warning to Zac Taylor, Bengals teammates and organization

The loss to the Steelers angered Bengals star Joe Burrow. “I would say we need to change a lot of things this year. We haven’t been good enough to win games. It starts with your division. You always want to win those, and we haven’t. So we’ve got to do a better job,” warned Burrow.

The contrast between the Bengals’ offense and defense

The Bengals’ negative deficit of four losses in 13 weeks of competition makes them one of the least likely teams to make the playoffs. The uneven performance of Joe Burrow and the offensive part of the team compared to the defensive part is noticeable.

The Bengals are third in the AFC in scoring with 335 points, behind the Buffalo Bills’ 355 and the Baltimore Ravens’ 383. On the other hand, the defense has not shown a level to match that performance. The Cincinnati franchise is the team that has allowed the most points in the conference with 340.

