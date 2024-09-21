NFL News: John Harbaugh makes huge statement about strategy surrounding Lamar Jackson on Cowboys game

In the lead-up to Week 3 of the NFL, head coach John Harbaugh made it clear regarding Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The goal for the Baltimore Ravens is clear: win a game as soon as possible to break their losing streak. With a tough matchup ahead against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach John Harbaugh made it clear for his star QB Lamar Jackson and the rest of his teammates.

The narrow losses to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 and the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend left a bittersweet taste not only for the coaching staff but for the entire team. To turn the situation around immediately, the coach made a decision regarding what will happen against the Cowboys.

In statements to the Ravens‘ official site, Coach Harbaugh expressed his intention to make some adjustments around Lamar Jackson to create a greater impact in the game against the Cowboys. Harbaugh said that he is “very confident that we’re going to be the kind of offensive line that we need to be,” but getting there may require the team to change their look at certain positions.

“We are a work in progress. It’s still competition, [and] it’s still up in the air for certain spots,” Harbaugh said. “You probably will see some different guys in spots, so that’s just part of it.”

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-20.

The challenge of becoming contenders again

It’s interesting to note the case of the Baltimore Ravens, as many labeled them serious contenders for the Super Bowl at the start of the season. In fact, in both games they’ve played, their overall performance has been good, yet they haven’t been able to secure positive results.

A challenging start to the season against the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, suggested a close matchup that nearly went in favor of Harbaugh’s squad; however, the victory ultimately stayed in Kansas.

Last weekend, the Raiders dealt another tough blow to Baltimore, securing a close victory of 26-23. Now, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are on the horizon, providing the Ravens an opportunity to bounce back and reestablish themselves as serious contenders in the NFL.

What’s next for the Baltimore Ravens?

In the already mentioned tough matchup between the Ravens and Cowboys, Lamar Jackson and his team will face a series of challenging games to truly determine what they are capable of this season:

