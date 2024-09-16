NFL News: John Harbaugh makes something clear about Baltimore Ravens' current crisis

The Baltimore Ravens are going through a rough patch after starting the 2024 NFL season with back-to-back losses. However, head coach John Harbaugh addressed the situation clearly, outlining how the crisis will be resolved.

The Baltimore Ravens are grappling with a serious internal crisis after losing the first two games of the 2024 NFL season. The most recent defeat came at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the game, head coach John Harbaugh made it clear what the future holds for the franchise this season.

In a recent press conference, John Harbaugh addressed the state of the Ravens, stating that the team’s fate would be decided over the next 15 games. While admitting the loss to the Raiders was tough, he emphasized the need to look at the full season. “We play 17 games,” he said. “The next 15 will define us.”

“Disappointing loss, tough loss, could have gone our way for sure but we didn’t get the job done, 0 and 2, we are going to play a 17-game season. And we will be defined by the next 15 games. That’s going to be our objective: to play the best 15 games we can, be the best football team we can be. If we do that, then we’re going to have a really good season and have a shot to win a lot of games, get into the playoffs, and make a run.”

Harbaugh opened the press conference with a tone of determination, focusing solely on the games ahead. “We have to do big picture, short term,” he said. “We’ve got to go back and look at every little thing and continue to clean up the things we know we can clean up to get better.”

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 05: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-20. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Ravens’ Tough Start to the Season

It’s worth noting that the Ravens’ first loss came in Week 1 against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The game, played on the road, ended with a 27-20 victory for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The second loss followed in Week 2, when the Raiders capitalized on the Ravens’ mistakes to secure a 26-23 win.

Upcoming Games for the Ravens

John Harbaugh and the Ravens could catch a break in Week 3, when they face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys recently suffered a tough 44-19 loss at home to the New Orleans Saints and will be desperate for a win.

However, things might get tougher in Week 4, when the Ravens host the Buffalo Bills. With the Bills starting the season with two consecutive wins, they could come into the game riding a strong winning streak, making it one of the Ravens’ most challenging matchups of the early season.