Odell Beckham Jr. has had a couple of tough seasons recently. This year, he joined the Miami Dolphins but was released last week. Following this move, many fans are wondering what his next step will be and if a potential reunion with Lamar Jackson is possible.

Recent years have been a rollercoaster for Odell Beckham Jr. After a rocky tenure with the Browns, he joined the Rams in 2021 and won Super Bowl LVI with the NFC West club.

Unfortunately, things have taken a downturn for him since then. He tore his ACL in the Super Bowl and has struggled to regain his previous form. Now, he is aiming for a playoff comeback.

Why did the Dolphins release Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Dolphins signed Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this year to be Tua Tagovailoa’s WR3. However, injuries limited his playing time, which led to the Dolphins releasing him last week.

Despite the setbacks, reports suggest Beckham is no longer injured and is available to join any team that expresses interest in him after clearing waivers.

Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. already knows what it’s like to play for the Ravens. Last season, he recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns with the AFC North club. With Diontae Johnson’s struggles, the Ravens may provide Lamar Jackson with a familiar face to bolster their playoff push.

Denver Broncos

Earlier this year, the Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Browns, leaving Courtland Sutton as the WR1. The depth at the wide receiver position has been a concern for Denver, as all their other receivers are under 400 yards. Adding Beckham could give Bo Nix another weapon on offense.

Pittsburgh Steelers

With George Pickens dealing with a hamstring injury, Mike Williams has stepped in as WR1. The Steelers have reportedly inquired about adding another wide receiver, and with Beckham now available, they could boost Russell Wilson’s offense with a proven playmaker.

