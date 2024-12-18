Trending topics:
NFL News: Steelers' star player and 'old friend' sends big warning to Lamar Jackson and Ravens

The rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens might get personal. A former Ravens star, now donning Steelers black and gold, is ready to make his mark in a showdown that could decide the AFC North.

Lamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens
© Greg Fiume/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the Baltimore Ravens in a game that could determine the future of the AFC North. It’s a highly anticipated matchup between two stars, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson.

Additionally, Patrick Queen returns to Baltimore after leaving the team to sign with their most hated rival. A move that, by the way, has taken Mike Tomlin’s defense to another level, causing John Harbaugh to struggle at the linebacker position.

Now, in a showdown between two teams that could be Super Bowl contenders, there is a lot at stake. Undoubtedly, Queen could be the key factor to tip the balance.

Who has played for both the Ravens and Steelers?

Patrick Queen is part of an exclusive list of players who have been with both the Ravens and the Steelers. Rod Woodson is probably the most notable name in that group. For this reason, several reporters asked Queen if he still had any feelings for his former team.

“I’m over it, man. It’s a new team. We clinched a playoff spot and you know there are bigger things to look at down the road. Right now, this is a big game. This is a division game. It’s a chance to get T-shirts and hats. I’m all for it. I’m all for the rivalry, but I’m over the whole old team stuff. It’ll be nice (to win the division in Baltimore). That’s definitely a goal some people have, but my goal is to win bigger things.”

