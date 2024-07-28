Only a year after leaving the team, Aaron Rodgers sees the Green Bay Packers make Jordan Love one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

When Aaron Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers in 2023, many feared the franchise would struggle after so many years with him under center. But Jordan Love proved he was ready to take over.

In fact, the Utah State product made such an impression last year that he earned a record-setting contract extension ahead of the 2024 NFL season. With a four-year deal worth $220 million, Love ties Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow as the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL in terms of annual value ($55 million per year).

This speaks volumes of the Packers confidence in Love after his impressive first season as starter, proving they don’t miss Rodgers. The 4x NFL MVP didn’t leave the team on good terms, but far from showing any resentment, he looked happy to see his successor in Green Bay earn this kind of contract.

“I want to give a shout out to Jordan Love becoming the highest paid player in the NFL,” Rodgers said Saturday in an appearance on ‘Back Together Weekend’ of NFL Network. “Don’t spend it all in one place. But if you do, I still have a house in Green Bay that is still for sale.”

Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers during training camp with the Packers.

Jordan Love reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious advice

Even though the Packers drafting Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft may have been the beginning of the end for A-Rod in Green Bay, the veteran quarterback seemed to forge a good relationship with Love during their time together at Lambeau Field.

Just like Rodgers sat behind Brett Favre for three years until the latter left to the New York Jets in 2008, Love waited for his chance for three seasons until Aaron joined the Jets in 2023.

“Somebody will buy it, but probably not me,” Love joked about Rodgers’ comments on his new deal. Now, the 25-year-old hopes to emulate his mentor while writing his own history as a Packer.

Aaron Rodgers keeps focused on Jets

While the Packers are committing to Love in a way they didn’t with Rodgers in the last few years, the 40-year-old is not paying too much attention to what happens outside New York. He has only one goal in sight, which is to succeed with the Jets.

“As far as my beloved Jets fans, you know what, I got to meet a great one out in Tahoe. He’s passionate just like the rest of you men and women are,” Rodgers said. “It’s going to be an up-and-down season, probably a lot more ups than downs, but just stick with us. Obviously we want to stay healthy, obviously we’ve got big dreams, it’s been a rough stretch the last 13 years. But the tide is turning.”

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010, and since Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in his debut last year, they hope 2024 to be their best season in a very long time.