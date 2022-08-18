With less than four weeks for the 2022 NFL season opener, Aaron Rodgers showed concerns over the Packers' young wide receivers. His teammates have heard him, and here's what they had to say.

Even though they lost a key weapon by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers have not added experienced talent at wide receiver so far. Aaron Rodgers seemed fine about it, until this week.

On Tuesday, the veteran quarterback showed his first signs of concern over the young wideouts that will be by his side this season. Green Bay is less than four weeks away from its first game of the 2022 NFL regular season against Minnesota, and Rodgers has already sent a warning to the WR group.

His comments have obviously made a lot of noise, which is why the veteran quarterback and the receivers later cleared the air in a teem meeting. Rookie WR Romeo Doubs and even QB Jordan Love were among those who spoke about Rodgers' comments.

Packers Teammates React To Aaron Rodgers' Callout

"Aaron spoke to us about what he likes or what not just based on concepts or what he sees… He just wants us to see what he sees," Doubs said, via ABC News. "So then that way we can be able to react faster, play faster and just be able to dominate and continue to be who we are.”

According to reports, it was not Rodgers who called the meeting, but he spoke extensively in it regardless. Love - whose three interceptions in the preseason opener were reportedly seen by Rodgers as mistakes from the wideouts - had his back, saying they both want the same thing.

"I'm trying to echo the same message he is just to get everybody on the same page," Love said. "But yeah, I think it's a little different coming from Aaron, the way he demands it. They look up to Aaron a little bit different. Obviously he's got a lot of experience and a lot more knowledge than me. But I think we all demand the same thing. The receivers know what they need to do and everybody is on the same page with it."

After all, it looks like there are no hard feelings for Rodgers' comments. Rookie wideout Samori Toure also said he was giving them advice, trying to help them be up to the standards Green Bay has always had.

"We definitely took it to heart," Toure said about the meeting, via Kyle Malzhan of WFRV CBS Local 5. "As young receivers, we're always looking for ways to get better and when the quarterback tells us to rise to the occasion - that's what we got to do."