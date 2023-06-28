Things will look different for the Green Bay Packers when the 2023 NFL season gets underway. With Aaron Rodgers gone, it will be Jordan Love‘s turn to lead the offense at Lambeau Field.

This beginning of a new era is without any doubt the biggest talking point around the team, which knew that this day would come. After all, there’s a reason they selected Love in the first round of the 2020 draft.

While Rodgers’ departure gave a lot to talk about, it looks like things have always been fine with his eventual successor. Recently, Love revealed his last conversation with the 4x MVP after he left.

Jordan Love says he talked to Aaron Rodgers even after the trade

“We’ve talked since the trade happened,” Love said, via Sports Illustrated. “He’s a busy man, so we’re not talking all the time, but it was a good conversation, both wishing each other luck.

“I think it was important, us staying in contact, staying together. He let me know if I ever need anything, he’s there for me, his phone is open, I can ask. But pretty much wished each other luck going forward.”

This is the kind of attitude one would expect from an experienced quarterback like Rodgers. Love doesn’t have an easy task ahead of him, so to get advice from a legend who knows what it’s like to be in his position is very important.