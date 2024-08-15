Trending topics:
NFL News: Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills lose another star player for almost the entire 2024 season

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills just lost a key defensive player in their quest to win the Super Bowl.

Josh Allen quarterback of the Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are trying to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. However, in recent years, the biggest obstacle has been Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before the 2024 season, the salary cap produced huge losses for head coach Sean McDermott and the Bills. Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse and Tre’Davious White.

To make things worse for Buffalo, Chase Claypool, a key name to get depth at the wide receiver position, has been ruled out for the entire year. Now, a defensive NFL star joined the list.

When will Matt Milano play for the Bills?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Matt Milano suffered a big injury during training camp and the first medical diagnosis brought terrible news for the Buffalo Bills.

“Bills Pro-Bowl linebacker Matt Milano, who left Tuesday’s practice injured, tore his bicep and now will be out indefinitely. Milano will undergo surgery on his torn bicep with the hope of trying to return later this season, possibly in December. Buffalo’s 2023 third-round pick, LB Dorian Williams, now will be counted on even more to try to help replace the injured Milano.”

It’s important to remember that, during the 2023 season, Matt Milano suffered a fractured leg in Week 5 and also missed the rest of that year. That was a crucial hit to he Bills’ championship hopes.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

