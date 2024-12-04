NFL News: Josh Allen's teammate on Bills confirms he'll retire at the end of 2024 season

The Buffalo Bills are back on the practice field following their AFC East Championship, with five regular-season games left on the schedule. With the postseason just around the corner, the team has a few more chances to solidify their standing as one of the NFL‘s top contenders. Sean McDermott and Josh Allen are focused on one goal: bringing another title to Buffalo and delivering more joy to the passionate ‘Bills Mafia.’

NFL Insider Cameron Wolff commented on his X account that Allen’s teammate Micah Hyde said he is expected to retire at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season. According to Wolff, Hyde is determined to make his final season count.

“It’s his official two-month farewell tour to help Buffalo secure a Super Bowl and cap off an exceptional career—whether as a player or simply as a veteran presence in the locker room,” Wolff stated.

Allen’s teammate has enjoyed a successful career, making a lasting impact both with the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills. Over his 12-season career, Hyde has appeared in 158 games, 128 of them as a starter. He’s recorded 24 interceptions, totaling 254 interception yards, and remains one of the league’s most respected defensive backs.

Hyde is back on team’s practice

The Bills are locked in and ready to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, with plenty of motivation to fuel their drive. Beyond Allen’s leadership and the AFC East title in hand, McDermott received encouraging news from the medical staff. They provided an update on one of the team’s key players, who has been sidelined for much of the season.

Fans have eagerly awaited news of Micah Hyde’s return to the field, as the safety has yet to play a game this season. McDermott confirmed to the media that Hyde will join the practice squad this Wednesday, with the team evaluating whether he’ll be ready to play this weekend or need more time to recover.

Hyde’s potential return is a major boost for the Bills, adding another playmaker to both the defensive backfield and special teams. After seven years with the team, Hyde’s return is already sparking excitement among Bills fans on social media, who are hopeful he’ll make an impact in the team’s upcoming challenges.

McDermott on Hyde’s comeback

Following positive news regarding Hyde’s return, McDermott spoke to the media about his veteran safety’s comeback. Hyde had been sidelined since the start of the 2024 NFL regular season.

“He [Micah Hyde] is definitely a key leader on this team,” McDermott said. “You all know him—he could walk into any bank and easily become its president, just as naturally as he could be the captain of the Buffalo Bills.“

McDermott went on to praise Hyde’s leadership qualities: “He has a unique way of standing out—not just as a leader, but as a person and as a teammate. He’s incredibly adaptable, connecting with everyone in a way that makes him invaluable to this team.” With Hyde’s return, the Bills are poised to make an even greater impact as they continue their push in the NFL.