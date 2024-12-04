A few days ago, the Chicago Bears parted ways with Matt Eberflus. Now, the team is seeking a new head coach, and a Super Bowl champion is reportedly ready to take the job and guide Caleb Williams in the 2025 season.

Earlier this year, the Bears selected Caleb Williams with the 1st overall pick. He is widely regarded as a generational talent who could finally become the franchise quarterback Chicago has long been searching for.

However, there was a major issue for the team. Williams lacked a top-tier coach to mentor him, and this absence significantly affected his performance during his rookie season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Bowl champion could coach Caleb Williams and the Bears

For many analysts, Caleb Williams has the potential to be the transformative quarterback the Bears desperately need. Notably, the NFC North team has never had a signal-caller throw for over 4,000 yards in a single season, which has long been a glaring problem.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Bears send clear message to Bill Belichick, other HC candidates after Matt Eberflus' exit

Matt Eberflus was Williams’ first coach in the NFL, but he struggled to lead the team effectively. His poor decisions often placed the Bears in difficult positions, making it hard to win games.

Advertisement

Recently, the Bears decided it was time to part ways with Eberflus. While Thomas Brown currently serves as the interim head coach, reports indicate Chicago is targeting a high-profile coach to help Williams realize his potential next season.

Advertisement

Some fans speculated that Bill Belichick might return to the NFL to coach the Bears. However, reports suggest that another Super Bowl-winning coach, one familiar with the NFC, could be a more likely candidate for the job.

Pete Carroll, former head coach of the Seattle Seahawks (IMAGO / Newscom World)

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to NFL insider Yogi Roth, Pete Carroll, who led the Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII, is reportedly interested in coaching again. Roth hinted that Carroll could be a candidate for the Bears, who are eager to find a top-tier coach for their future.

Who is the Bears’ all-time passing leader?

As noted earlier, the Chicago Bears have never had a quarterback who surpassed 4,000 passing yards in a single season. They hope Caleb Williams can eventually achieve that milestone, though it may not happen this year.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dan Campbell makes something clear to Jared Goff and Lions after win vs Bears

The Bears’ all-time passing leader is Jay Cutler. He played for the team from 2009 to 2016, amassing 23,443 passing yards with 2,020 completions. Cutler came close to the 4,000-yard mark in 2014, finishing that season with 3,812 yards.

Advertisement

SurveyWho is better candidate to coach the Bears? Who is better candidate to coach the Bears? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE