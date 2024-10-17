Justin Fields finally talked about the possibility of Russell Wilson becoming the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers believe they can be Super Bowl contenders led by an extraordinary defense. However, a key decision down the road is who will be the starting quarterback on offense between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

So far, Fields has been very solid with 10 total touchdowns and just one interception. Overall, the Steelers lead the AFC North with a 4-2 record, but, the upcoming schedule could be daunting.

Although Mike Tomlin holds a fantastic streak without a losing season, that’s not enough to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s why this team wants to find if Wilson brings another level to the table.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers?

Right now, Russell Wilson seems on track to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New York Jets. That would be a shocking decision by Mike Tomlin.

In this complicated scenario, which might impact his confidence, Justin Fields sent an unexpected and mature message to the Steelers acknowledging he understands why a change might come.

“I don’t think I played good enough, if I’m being real with you. If I’m being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough, I don’t think there would be any sort of who should be playing or who should not. At the end of the day, I got a few wins. Of course, I’m glad about that, but there are areas that I could be better at. I’m just going to continue to work on those and continue to get better.”