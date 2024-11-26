NFL News: Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert send key messages about Chargers after 30-23 loss to Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers couldn’t avoid a home loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, but after the game, Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert delivered messages to clarify the team’s direction.

The Los Angeles Chargers faced a tough defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, falling 30-23 during Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. Despite the loss, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert left no doubt about the team’s direction and potential as they reflected on the game.

Jim Harbaugh, in his first year with the Chargers, struck a measured tone during his postgame press conference. “We’ll regroup,” he said. “They played better football than we did tonight. But more importantly, we know what kind of team we are and what we’re capable of.” Harbaugh expressed confidence in the Chargers’ ability to compete moving forward, even as he acknowledged the Ravens’ strong execution on critical plays.

Justin Herbert echoed his coach’s sentiments, praising the fight and effort his teammates displayed throughout the game. “I appreciate the way guys battled and fought there at the end,” Herbert said. “It’s an unfortunate ending. We wanted to score more points, and we didn’t do that. But we’ll watch the film, get better from it, and keep moving forward.”

The game featured a fast start from the Chargers, who took an early lead in the first quarter. However, the Ravens rallied in the second half, leaning on their dynamic rushing attack led by Derrick Henry. While the loss marked the Chargers’ fourth of the season, both Harbaugh and Herbert emphasized that the team is on the right track.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 25: Tavius Robinson #95 of the Baltimore Ravens tackles Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter in the game at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Harbaugh Stresses Team’s Potential

Jim Harbaugh made it clear that this loss doesn’t define the Chargers’ season. He reiterated his belief in the team’s growth, saying, “I know what we’re building and what we’re capable of. Onward.” Harbaugh acknowledged the challenges the team faced in defending Baltimore’s multi-dimensional rushing offense, noting, “It’s a tall task. They did a heck of a job blocking and running the football.”

Despite the setbacks, Harbaugh focused on the positives, pointing to the effort and preparation his team brings each week. “What the country has learned about our team is probably what I think of them. We’re building something really good, and our effort and preparation show it,” he said.

Herbert: Chargers Must Execute in Key Moments

Justin Herbert, who threw for 218 yards, recognized the need for improvement in crucial moments. “We’ve shown we’re capable of scoring in the second half, but we just need to keep executing,” he explained. Herbert praised the team’s offensive line and running backs but emphasized the importance of finishing drives in the red zone.

Herbert also expressed confidence in his teammates, including wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who had a critical drop late in the game. “He’s a fighter,” Herbert said. “We all have things to clean up, but we trust him, and we’ll keep throwing him the ball.”