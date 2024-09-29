NFL News: Jordan Love reacts to painful loss vs Vikings in first start for Packers after injury

Following the painful loss against Vikings, Packers' QB Jordan Love gave his opinion on his first start after his knee injury.

The Green Bay Packers failed to ruin the Minnesota Vikings‘ winning streak on Week 4 of NFL 2024-25 season. With the team now two games down in the division, QB Jordan Love held a postgame press conference following his first start since returning from injury.

During the press conference, Love did some introspection, letting fans know he’s far from his best: “We did not make enough plays. Had a turnover early and, yeah, we just didn’t make plays. I think I did not play well enough personally and accuracy was a little bit off, a little bit shaky.

“It was definitely making it hard on some of the guys which led to us getting off the field early and not being able to put up points,” ended the quarterback after missing two games due to an injured left medial collateral ligament.

Love was also asked about his knee, giving a promising statement for upcoming matches: “I hope it’ll continue to heal and get better. At this moment, yeah, it’s definitely something that’s there. And, it’s one of those things, it’s football. We play a physical sport and there’s injuries, and you gotta fight through some stuff.”

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on September 29, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Despite the ups and downs Packers and Jordan Love had during the match against Vikings, the QB set a career high with 389 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also matched a career high with three interceptions while going 32 of 54.

Ups and downs for the Packers against the Vikings

The Packers vs Vikings Week 4 match was truly a rollercoaster. The Vikings took a 28-0 lead in the first half with three Sam Darnold passing scores. The Packers’ first half was full of mistakes, including two missed field goals and two interceptions. They then turned it over on downs before finally getting on the board with a late-half touchdown.

The second half was outstanding for the Packers, as they cut the lead all the way down to two before the end of the game. They were not able to recover the onside kick, ending the game before they could try a game-winning field goal.

Packers will be looking forward to next week’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With a 2-2 record, the team hopes to keep the level as they did on the second half against Vikings.

