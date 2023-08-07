Replacing Tom Brady hasn’t been easy at all for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have yet to name their starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. The job is still up for grabs between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

The former first overall pick joined the team as a free agent this offseason, following a short stint with the Los Angeles Rams last year. The 2021 second-round pick, meanwhile, is fighting for the promotion within the organization.

Offensive coordinator Dave Canales revealed last week that the competition has tightened during training camp, so it’s still uncertain who will take the reins. In the meantime, Trask reveals how he’s processing this situation.

Kyle Trask explains how he’s taking Bucs QB competition

“I’ve been in a lot of quarterback competitions in my football career and I think the main thing you can focus on is just playing the best that you can,” Trask said, via ProFootballTalk.

“There’s a lot of things that are out of your hands, in terms of the competition. It’s the same for me: stay focused on what I can do. I know it’s obviously cliché but it’s the truth — I’m just focused on getting our offense in the best play, the best checks that I possibly can.”

Mayfield has far more experience in the league, but Trask has been with the team for two years now. The Bucs don’t look ready to make a decision yet, so both quarterbacks may have to audition for the role during the preseason games.