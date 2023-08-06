The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to face the unknown after Tom Brady finally announced his retirement from the NFL. As a consequence, the franchise will definitely go into a massive rebuilding process.

Of course, the big question for the Buccaneers is at the quarterback position. The depth chart isn’t very impressive with Kyle Trask, John Wolford and Baker Mayfield as the potential starter. However, things are not looking good for the former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield has to be the short term answer considering the NFC South will be a lot tougher than last year. Derek Carr will lead the Saints, Bryce Young was the No.1 overall pick for the Panthers and, though the Falcons are a total intrigue, Desmond Ridder might be their guy.

Baker Mayfield has been terrible at training camp with Bucs

A few months ago, Baker Mayfield signed a one-year contract worth up to $8.5 million. He was set to become the new franchise quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Tom Brady.

Mayfield was selected by the Browns with No.1 overall pick in 2018 and played with that team until 2021. Then, the Heisman Trophy winner went to the Panthers in 2022 and ended that season as the emergency replacement for Matthew Stafford with the Rams.

Now, he is the man to lead the Bucs. Nevertheless, at least in the start of training camp, the coaching staff led by Todd Bowles is really worried. After only nine practices, Baker Mayfield has already thrown seven interceptions. That stat has been recorded by FOX Sports’ reporter, Greg Auman.

Of course, Mayfield has still a lot of time time to improve with preseason games against the Steelers, Jets and Ravens before the opener facing the Minnesota Vikings on September 10. The problem for the Bucs is that, at least for now, life is very tough without Brady.