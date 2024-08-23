Kyler Murray wants to prove that the Arizona Cardinals are true contenders this year, issuing a strong warning to the entire NFL about his team.

With the 2024 NFL season fast approaching, Kyler Murray is eager to show that the Arizona Cardinals are a formidable team. The quarterback has now issued a strong warning to the entire league, signaling his confidence in his squad.

The past few years have been challenging for the Cardinals, with the team undergoing multiple restructures. However, each change has been made with the goal of setting Kyler Murray up for success.

The former Oklahoma quarterback knows he needs to have an outstanding 2024 season. Murray is prepared for the challenge and believes that many people are underestimating his team.

Kyler Murray is confident about the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

The odds are not in the Cardinals’ favor this season. Many analysts predict Arizona will finish last in the NFC West, with a roster that may struggle to compete against the Seahawks, Rams, and especially the 49ers.

Last year, the Cardinals managed to win only four games while losing 13, finishing at the bottom of their division. Their playoff prospects this year appear slim, but Murray remains optimistic.

The past two years have been challenging for Murray, as he’s dealt with injuries that hindered his performance. However, the quarterback is confident that the Arizona Cardinals will silence their critics this season.

“Yeah, I mean, let them sleep,” Murray said, via CBS. “Our job is to wake them up and allow them to realize what’s going on out here. I think, with the addition of (2024 first-round pick) Marv[in Harrison Jr.], obviously, he’s a natural God-gifted ability to play the position of wide receiver. Mike Wilson, Greg Dortch, Trey McBride]. Man, James [Conner] and all the running backs that we have, our O-line, I think a lot of people started to see that last year, we play hard. We play the right way, and you just keep adding weapons to that, and another year into the system with [offensive coordinator] Drew [Petzing] calling the plays, continuity growing. I think the sky is the limit for this offense, for sure.”

Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals – NFL 2022

According to Murray, his primary goal this year is to win the 2025 Super Bowl, and he believes the team is solid enough to compete for it. Only time will tell if he set the bar too high or too low.

What is Kyler Murray’s contract with the Cardinals?

Kyler Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals in July 2022. The deal includes $160 million in guaranteed money, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

This contract keeps Murray with the Cardinals through the 2028 season, solidifying his role as the franchise’s centerpiece. The extension also includes a no-trade clause, giving Murray significant control over his future with the team.

