NFL imposes serious fine on Kyle Shanahan's 49ers for key player incident against Cardinals

The NFL has announced serious fines for head coach Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers for a serious incident in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Every Saturday, the NFL releases the fines handed out to players or teams for incidents or unsportsmanlike actions. The San Francisco 49ers, led by head coach Kyle Shanahan, received a major penalty after a serious incident in their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers suffered more than a tough 24-23 loss to the Cardinals in their divisional matchup. Although they bounced back from their bad momentum by beating the Seattle Seahawks on last Thursday Night Football, the San Francisco franchise is now in the news for a controversial episode.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Shanahan‘s 49ers organization will have to pay $100,000 in fines for an incident involving linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who shoved Cardinals tight end Trey McBride last week. Greenlaw, who is on the ineligible-to-play list, was slapped with a $4,069 fine. San Francisco franchise cornerback Charvarius Ward was also penalized with $11,255 for his role in the controversial play.

The punishment was not just for the 49ers, as McBride was also fined $9,545 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The curious thing is that the amount is higher than the 49ers player’s. The sanction was also not extended to the Cardinals organization.

Dre Greenlaw’s rare injury

Greenlaw was the one who gave McBride a hard shove, earning him a suspension that also applied to the 49ers organization for being a player not called up to play. The 27-year-old linebacker’s absence is due to the fact that he is still recovering from the unusual injury he suffered in Super Bowl 2024, when he ruptured his Achilles tendon celebrating a field goal and had to undergo surgery.

Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers upcoming games

Shanahan’s 49ers continue their quest to get back on track in the 2024 NFL. They beat the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, and next Sunday they get a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl final when they face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, who are a perfect 5-0. These are their upcoming games.

