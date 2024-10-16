Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Kyler Murray issues wake-up call to Cardinals teammates ahead of game vs Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sent a strong warning to his teammates ahead of the NFL's Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals
© (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals

By Ignacio Cairola

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a 34-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers last week in the 2024 NFL, and the wake-up calls surrounding the team’s poor form are quickly being heard. Quarterback Kyler Murray has spoken out to make it clear how he feels about his teammates’ level of play.

A 2-4 record so far this season, coupled with a two-game losing streak in their last three games, has set off alarm bells for the Cardinals. The Arizona franchise will face important battles to define their claims in a tightly contested NFC West.

“If we keep playing like that (against the Packers), we’re not going to beat anybody. We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot against a good team,” was Murray’s wake-up call to his teammates. “Since Jonathan Gannon has been here, I haven’t felt like we’ve played a game like that, where we just made mistake after mistake and didn’t take care of the ball,” the Cardinals quarterback told ESPN.

Advertisement

“The important thing is that it was not a performance or athletic problem. It was just mental breakdowns. My part, everybody’s part. We have to get better,” Murray continued. The former Texas A&M Aggies lost key fumbles to the Packers, a distraction he shared with running back James Conner and wide receiver Greg Dortch.

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals

Advertisement

Kyler Murray’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Murray has started every game this season. In his sixth campaign with the Cardinals, the quarterback has completed 116 of 170 passes for 1186 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Interestingly, the 27-year-old completed the most passes (22) in the loss to the Packers. However, he also recorded a loss.

NFL News: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray loses key teammate for the rest of the season

see also

NFL News: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray loses key teammate for the rest of the season

Arizona Cardinals’ upcoming games

The Cardinals will be looking to improve their record this season and will be facing some tough challenges. The Arizona franchise will be in action on Monday Night Football when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, among other important games. Here are their next five games.

Advertisement
  • Week 7 – Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Chargers
  • Week 8 – Arizona Cardinals vs Miami Dolphins
  • Week 9 – Arizona Cardinals vs Chicago Bears
  • Week 10 – Arizona Cardinals vs New York Jets
  • Week 11 – Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra may have found great Plan B for Jimmy Butler
NBA

NBA News: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra may have found great Plan B for Jimmy Butler

NFL News: Andy Reid could give Patrick Mahomes another weapon for Chiefs' Super Bowl rematch at 49ers
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid could give Patrick Mahomes another weapon for Chiefs' Super Bowl rematch at 49ers

NHL News: Flames goalie makes something clear on playing against Connor Bedard's Blackhawks
NHL

NHL News: Flames goalie makes something clear on playing against Connor Bedard's Blackhawks

NBA Legend Shaq predicts who will dethrone Jayson Tatum, Celtics this season
NBA

NBA Legend Shaq predicts who will dethrone Jayson Tatum, Celtics this season

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo