NFL News: Kyler Murray issues wake-up call to Cardinals teammates ahead of game vs Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sent a strong warning to his teammates ahead of the NFL's Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a 34-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers last week in the 2024 NFL, and the wake-up calls surrounding the team’s poor form are quickly being heard. Quarterback Kyler Murray has spoken out to make it clear how he feels about his teammates’ level of play.

A 2-4 record so far this season, coupled with a two-game losing streak in their last three games, has set off alarm bells for the Cardinals. The Arizona franchise will face important battles to define their claims in a tightly contested NFC West.

“If we keep playing like that (against the Packers), we’re not going to beat anybody. We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot against a good team,” was Murray’s wake-up call to his teammates. “Since Jonathan Gannon has been here, I haven’t felt like we’ve played a game like that, where we just made mistake after mistake and didn’t take care of the ball,” the Cardinals quarterback told ESPN.

“The important thing is that it was not a performance or athletic problem. It was just mental breakdowns. My part, everybody’s part. We have to get better,” Murray continued. The former Texas A&M Aggies lost key fumbles to the Packers, a distraction he shared with running back James Conner and wide receiver Greg Dortch.

Kyler Murray’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Murray has started every game this season. In his sixth campaign with the Cardinals, the quarterback has completed 116 of 170 passes for 1186 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Interestingly, the 27-year-old completed the most passes (22) in the loss to the Packers. However, he also recorded a loss.

Arizona Cardinals’ upcoming games

The Cardinals will be looking to improve their record this season and will be facing some tough challenges. The Arizona franchise will be in action on Monday Night Football when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, among other important games. Here are their next five games.

