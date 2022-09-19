Modesty was not part of Kyler Murray during Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. After the win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback took all the credit for the epic comeback.

Kyler Murray gets real on his job in Cardinals' comeback win over Raiders

Arizona had a massive comeback over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. They trailed a 0-20 deficit and send the game to overtime, where Kyler Murray was very important to get the victory.

"I had to take over," Kyler Murray said through the team's official website. "That was my mindset." In the last drive of the game, the quarterback had some huge plays to help his team get the touchdown and, with the 2-point attempt, tie it.

"We started playing a lot better. That's what changed," defensive end J.J. Watt said the match. "A game like this tells you a lot about yourself. It tells you a lot about the guys in the room."