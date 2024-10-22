Trending topics:
NFL News: Lamar Jackson warns rest of league about Ravens' Super Bowl aspirations

Lamar Jackson sends a message to the rest of the league about reaching the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens' in the 2024 NFL season.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens
© Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens

By Ignacio Cairola

The Baltimore Ravens‘ 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 2024 NFL Monday Night Football was a momentous game for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who averaged one of his best performances so far in the league as he looks to reach the next Super Bowl.

Jackson, a two-time Most Valuable Player award winner, has never led the Ravens to a championship game. But each week brings him closer to his goal. The 27-year-old has received praise from teammates, rivals and even coach John Harbaugh, who said he “will go down in Monday Night Football history”.

“I’m chasing something right now, so each and every game is going to be the same thing for me. I’m going to be the same person. Every game, I’m trying to win,” Jackson indirectly warned the rest of the league about getting to play in a Super Bowl with the Ravens for the first time in his career. Beyond his individual level, the quarterback has a bigger goal in mind.

Lamar Jackson’s performance in the win over the Bucs

Jackson threw for five touchdowns in the win over the Buccaneers and provided a block that helped running back Derrick Henry on a 31-yard run. The quarterback completed 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards. The win on Monday Night Football marked the Ravens’ fifth consecutive victory.

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens

Praise for Jackson’s high level

Jackson’s five-touchdown performance caught the attention of his teammates, who praised him after the win over the Buccaneers. Safety Kyle Hamilton compared the Ravens quarterback to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, saying, “It’s scary to see him get better at this point.

On the other hand, Derrick Henry said that every time Jackson catches the ball, it is an “amazing moment. Tight end Mark Andrews wasn’t shy about his teammate, either. “He gives it his all every game. He’s really unbelievable and he’s the best. He’s the MVP,” he said of the quarterback.

Lamar Jackson’s run to MVP award

Jackson is currently one of the favorites to win the MVP trophy. It would be his third overall and second in a row, as the Ravens quarterback won the award after the regular season in 2023. So far this season, he has thrown for 15 touchdowns and has only been intercepted twice, the lowest number of interceptions in a season.

Jackson’s high level is key to the Ravens being the highest-scoring team so far through seven weeks of the 2024 NFL, tying the Washington Commanders’ 218 points. Extending his level through January will be the measure of whether the 27-year-old quarterback wins the award again.

Ignacio Cairola
Ignacio Cairola

