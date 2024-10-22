NFL News: Derrick Henry makes something clear about Lamar Jackson after Ravens win over Buccaneers

Trending topics:
The win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t just special—Derrick Henry used the occasion to send a message to Lamar Jackson and clarify something to the world about the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrate as he walk to the locker room following the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Baltimore defeated Tampa Bay 41-31.
© Getty ImagesDerrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrate as he walk to the locker room following the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Baltimore defeated Tampa Bay 41-31.

By Richard Tovar

Derrick Henry delivered a spectacular performance during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several rushing plays that put him in the spotlight. However, the running back also took the opportunity to send a message of respect to Lamar Jackson and clarify something to everyone about the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

In Derrick Henry’s latest comments following the Week 7 victory over the Buccaneers, 41-31 on the road, the running back stated that Lamar Jackson is the best quarterback in the league, saying, “He’s the GOAT for sure.”

It’s worth noting that during the game, there was a moment in the 4th quarter when Derrick Henry, on a left-side rushing play, got a helping hand from Lamar Jackson. The quarterback led the blocking to clear the way for his running back. Regarding that play, Henry said, “Unbelievable for a quarterback of his caliber to be that unselfish.”

Lamar Jackson‘s stats at the end of the game were remarkable: 5 touchdown passes with just 281 passing yards and 17 of 22 passes completed. This marks yet another game for Jackson in the 2024 NFL season where he surpassed 3 touchdowns without any interceptions.

Kyle Hamilton also praised Lamar

Another testimony following the Ravens’ game against the Buccaneers came from Kyle Hamilton, who didn’t waste any time comparing Lamar Jackson to LeBron James, saying, “He’s like LeBron out there.”

The Ravens’ next game

Week 8 could be considered another ‘easy’ matchup for the Baltimore Ravens, as they will play on the road against the Cleveland Browns. After that, they’ll have two consecutive home games in Week 9 and 10 against the Broncos and Bengals, respectively.

Richard Tovar

Richard "Richie" Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor's degree in statistics.

