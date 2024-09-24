NFL News: LeBron James reacts surprisingly to Bills QB Josh Allen's performance in win over Jaguars

Buffalo Bills crushed Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, earning a convincing 47-10 victory in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL. The great performance by Bills quarterback Josh Allen drew reactions from sports fans around the world, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

It is somewhat known that James is a player interested in all relevant sporting events and is a big fan of the NFL, usually reacting to what happens in the games. The four-time NBA ring winner made a post on his X account (formerly Twitter) reacting live to Allen’s outstanding performance with the Bills.

“I really like watching Josh Allen play football,” James surprisingly reacted on X. It’s not the first time the former Cleveland Cavaliers star has praised the Bills’ key player. Previously, he publicly endorsed him after an article was published in which prominent NFL players and personalities named Allen as the most overrated quarterback in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allen finished the game 23/30 for 263 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing six times for 44 yards to lead the Bills in the crushing win over the Jaguars. The 28-year-old quarterback’s performance is deserving of praise, as is the Buffalo’s 3-0 current campaign, off to a perfect start to the new season.

Advertisement

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Advertisement

Josh Allen’s reaction to LeBron James’s praise

Josh Allen was asked about the post LeBron James made reacting to his level against the Jaguars. “That’s great,” answered the Bills quarterback, who is having a season that places him as one of the candidates to fight for MVP. So far in the 2024 NFL, Allen has not thrown an interception.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Former LeBron James teammate hits free agency

The Buffalo Bills’ great start in the 2024 NFL

Buffalo Bills solidified their great start by being one of five undefeated teams through the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season. The overall level of the squad is encouraging for the future. Next Sunday, the team led by Josh Allen will have a tough challenge when it visits M&T Bank Stadium to play against Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens.