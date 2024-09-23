NBA News: Former LeBron James teammate hits free agency

A former LeBron James and once NBA MVP hits free agency after being waived by his team.

Teams are setting up ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, making last-minute moves to strengthen the squad and reach the playoffs. In this case, a former LeBron James teammate is hitting free agency before players report to the training camp.

According to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies have decided to waive Derrick Rose after only one season with the team. There’s a lot of mixed information regarding Rose’s situation. As ESPN reports, “a source confirmed that the Memphis Grizzlies will let Derrick Rose go at the player’s own request.”

The news took everyone by surprise after Rose had assured he would return to the team in April: “Yes, I will. I have spoken with the general manager and the coach. This summer, I will continue with my rehabilitation, my training, and I will remain disciplined.”

Rose shared team with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season. Drafted as the No. 1 pick in 2008, he won the NBA MVP award with the Bulls, becoming the youngest player to ever achieve it at 22 years old.

Derrick Rose #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on November 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 124-119.

Derrick Rose’s time with Grizzlies

Injuries sure marked Rose during his time with the Grizzlies. The point guard featured only in 24 matches due to due to knee and hamstring injuries. He averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 rebounds in an average of 16.6 minutes per game.

With Ja Morant expected to be fully fit, and a mature Scotty Pippen Jr., Rose’s opportunities with the Grizzlies were set to decreased for next season. Some fans expect him to retire, but Derrick will make an update on what’s next for him later this week, as Knicks insider Ian Begley posted on his X account.