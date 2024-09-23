Trending topics:
NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers point guard makes something clear about LeBron James’ greatness

A Los Angeles Lakers player opened up about LeBron James' greatness and his admiration for the superstar.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the New York Knicks
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the New York Knicks

By Gianni Taina

The 2024-25 NBA season is set to be a monumental one for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only will he tie Vince Carter as the player with the most seasons in NBA history, but he might also make history by playing alongside his son, Bronny James, becoming the league’s first father-son duo. As James continues to break new ground, his teammates often reflect on the greatness he brings to the game.

Gabe Vincent, formerly of the Miami Heat, joined the Lakers as a solid backup point guard. However, a knee injury sidelined him for most of the regular season. Despite this setback, Vincent had the opportunity to share the court with LeBron.

Now fully healthy and gearing up for his second season in L.A., Vincent spoke with FOX40 News about what it’s like playing with a legend like James.

He’s a great player, great person,” Vincent said. “He leads by example, especially. Just being near the sun, you’re gonna get hot, so you’re definitely gonna get better being around greatness.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives on Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives on Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Vincent also touched on what it takes to help LeBron succeed on the court. “I think just being prepared yourself,” he said. “And just trying to do your homework and try to be your best version because he’s gonna try and get your best version out of you as well.”

Lastly, Vincent marveled at LeBron’s athleticism, even at this stage of his career. “I think at times he’ll surprise all of us with a random dunk down the 45 like days of old,” Vincent told FOX40 News. “It’s a flashback. He looks 25 again every now and then. It’s crazy, it’s amazing what he’s been able to do with his body for so long.”

LeBron eager to share the court with Bronny

As LeBron approaches the unique milestone of playing alongside his son, Bronny, the excitement is palpable. The Lakers are poised to make history at Crypto.com Arena, with the possibility of father and son playing together in an NBA game.

During an episode of The Shop, LeBron expressed his anticipation. “I’m so excited for training camp,” he said. “Having your son work with you is like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back and think, ‘this is really cool.’”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

