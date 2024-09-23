NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers point guard makes something clear about LeBron James’ greatness

The 2024-25 NBA season is set to be a monumental one for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only will he tie Vince Carter as the player with the most seasons in NBA history, but he might also make history by playing alongside his son, Bronny James, becoming the league’s first father-son duo. As James continues to break new ground, his teammates often reflect on the greatness he brings to the game.

Gabe Vincent, formerly of the Miami Heat, joined the Lakers as a solid backup point guard. However, a knee injury sidelined him for most of the regular season. Despite this setback, Vincent had the opportunity to share the court with LeBron.

Now fully healthy and gearing up for his second season in L.A., Vincent spoke with FOX40 News about what it’s like playing with a legend like James.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s a great player, great person,” Vincent said. “He leads by example, especially. Just being near the sun, you’re gonna get hot, so you’re definitely gonna get better being around greatness.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives on Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Vincent also touched on what it takes to help LeBron succeed on the court. “I think just being prepared yourself,” he said. “And just trying to do your homework and try to be your best version because he’s gonna try and get your best version out of you as well.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers player makes surprising confession about star teammate LeBron James

Lastly, Vincent marveled at LeBron’s athleticism, even at this stage of his career. “I think at times he’ll surprise all of us with a random dunk down the 45 like days of old,” Vincent told FOX40 News. “It’s a flashback. He looks 25 again every now and then. It’s crazy, it’s amazing what he’s been able to do with his body for so long.”

Advertisement

LeBron eager to share the court with Bronny

As LeBron approaches the unique milestone of playing alongside his son, Bronny, the excitement is palpable. The Lakers are poised to make history at Crypto.com Arena, with the possibility of father and son playing together in an NBA game.

see also NBA News: LeBron James makes hilarious warning to Bronny ahead of first season with Lakers

During an episode of The Shop, LeBron expressed his anticipation. “I’m so excited for training camp,” he said. “Having your son work with you is like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back and think, ‘this is really cool.’”

Advertisement