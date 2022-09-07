The New England Patriots enter the NFL season with huge question marks on the offensive side of the field. Check out what Mac Jones said about that.

Early reports from the New England Patriots camp were worrisome, to say the least. Some claimed that Mac Jones had regressed, and that the OL was crumbling under pressure and struggling to find gaps for the running game.

Josh McDaniels left the team to coach the Las Vegas Raiders, and Bill Belichick's decision not to name an Offensive Coordinator has raised plenty of eyebrows. Moreover, several among his staff have shared play-calling duties in the preseason.

As brilliant as Belichick is, that seems like a recipe for disaster. However, the Pats' quarterback isn't worried about who's calling the plays, as he needs to execute regardless of who's in charge.

NFL News: Mac Jones Doesn't Care About Who's Calling The Plays

“I think nothing changes,” Jones said, per the Boston Herald. “We have a bunch of really smart, not only players, but football coaches. I think that’s something we’ve done a good job of, coming together . . . just coming to a middle ground, and going out there and executing. I think the really good teams do that, and the really good quarterbacks do that.”

“I think every team has a quarterback and play caller relationship. Ever since I was little, I’ve been very vocal about which plays I feel comfortable with, and which plays I’m not comfortable with,” Jones added. “At the end of the day, whatever’s called, you just go out there and execute. And, sometimes there’s plays you thought you might not like, and you throw touchdowns on them. So they end up being good plays."

Jones also dismissed the narrative of the offensive struggles and claimed that they've made big progress over the past couple of weeks. But whether that'll be enough to keep up in their improved division this season remains to be seen.