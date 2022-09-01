The New England Patriots enter the season with plenty of doubts about their offense. However, Mac Jones is quite confident in taking a big leap in year 2.

Reports from New England Patriots' training camp were far from encouraging. The post-Josh McDaniels era didn't get off to a good start offensively, and some even talked about Mac Jones' regressing compared to his first camp.

Their offensive displays in preseason were far from impressive. They don't have a big set of weapons, and the fact that they don't even have an offensive play-caller continues to raise eyebrows around the league.

But as much as people like to question Bill Belichick's methods and make a big fuzz after a couple of preseason games, Mac Jones actually believes their offense is at a better place as he enters year two.

NFL News: Mac Jones Says Patriots Offense Is Much Better Now

"Yeah, it's been good," Jones told the media, per ProFootballTalk. "A lot of learning experiences and [there's] always room for growth. I think it's been good. I think we've ironed out a lot of things and it's good that they're happening now."

"I feel confident in what we're doing," the Alabama product added. "We just have to go out there and do it for 60 minutes, and that's just play-by-play. Obviously during practice, same thing, play-by-play, go out there and execute it and once you turn on the game film and you look back and there's 45, 50 good plays then hopefully you come out on top. But that's more about executing it and doing your job individually. If we all do that, 11 guys do it close to right every play, then you'll have a good play."

The Patriots will have to play catch up with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in their division, and some project them to miss the playoffs. So, Jones better know something the rest of us don't, as things don't look too promising for them right now.