NFL News: Magic Johnson sends clear message about Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary with the Commanders

One of the most spectacular plays of this NFL regular season happened last Sunday during the game between the Washington Commanders and the Bears, which caught the attention of Magic Johnson.

A couple of hours before the match in Week 8 of the NFL regular season between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears, the Commanders’ medical staff confirmed that quarterback Jayden Daniels would be ready to play. And he showcased why he’s considered one of the league’s top quarterbacks with a thrilling Hail Mary play. Even Magic Johnson weighed in on the moment.

It was a pivotal game as the Commanders solidified their position with a 6-2 record, placing them near the top of the standings as they head into the second half of the season.

Daniels led the Commanders to victory with his impressive passing skills at Northwest Stadium, including a game-winning Hail Mary. The play drew praise from Johnson, who shared his thoughts on social media.

“OMG! The Hail Mary pass from our quarterback Jayden Daniels to Noah Brown with no time on the clock ended up working for my Commanders! An incredible 18-15 win!” Johnson posted on his X account.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Johnson’s thoughts on Daniels in the Commanders

It wasn’t just the comments about the Hail Mary pass; Johnson also took the opportunity to praise Daniels’ commitment to the Commanders after returning from an injury. “I’m so proud and thankful for Jayden Daniels stepping up to play after his rib injury and leading us to victory. There was a little magic in the air!” he shared.

In his first season with the Commanders and in the NFL, the 23-year-old Daniels has been proving why he was the second overall pick in the 2024 Draft. Coming out of LSU, the young quarterback has quickly become a key player for the Commanders, much to Johnson’s satisfaction.

A great weekend for Johnson

Beyond the Commanders’ win, Johnson had plenty of reasons to celebrate across multiple sports. He highlighted the successful weekend for the teams he supports or has business ties with, including the NBA, MLS, and MLB.

“What a magical weekend it’s been for me and Cookie! Our Dodgers are up 2-0 in the World Series, the Lakers are 3-0 and currently leading the West, our Commanders got a crazy win over the Bears and are currently first in the NFC East Conference. Now our MLS team LAFC just won their first playoff game against Vancouver!” Johnson shared.

Johnson is looking forward to the upcoming weekend, eager to see how the teams he supports and has business interests in perform as they advance to the next stages. With the MLB and MLS seasons nearing their conclusions, the stakes are higher than ever.