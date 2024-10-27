MLB News: NBA All-Star Magic Johnson reveals the Dodgers' key to winning Game 2 against the Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers' victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the MLB World Series prompted NBA All-Star and Dodgers' part-owner Magic Johnson to reveal what he believes was the key to securing the win.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are inching closer to an early finish in the MLB World Series after their Game 2 win against the New York Yankees. With a 2-0 lead in the series, the Dodgers aim to close it out without needing to play a Game 5. This strong start prompted NBA All-Star Magic Johnson, part-owner of the Dodgers, to share what he believes was the key to their impressive victory.

The Dodgers secured the win with four runs, thanks to their dominant performance in the second and third innings, putting the Yankees on the back foot in their quest for the title. The atmosphere at Dodger Stadium was electric, as Los Angeles continued to show the form that has defined their postseason run.

NBA All-Star Johnson watched the game closely and took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to highlight what he considered the pivotal factor in the win: “Yamamato’s dominant pitching performance was a huge reason for tonight’s win! He played a strong seven innings, only giving up one hit.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnson’s key takeaways from the Dodgers’ victory

The Dodgers’ success in Game 2 came from a well-rounded team effort, with synergy between key players, including Yamamoto’s pitching. Magic Johnson also highlighted other standout performances that contributed to the win against the Yankees: “Tommy Edman got the HRs started for us, followed by back-to-back HRs from Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernández!”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media during a press conference after Game Two of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

With one home run each, Edman, Hernández, and Freeman powered the Dodgers’ offense, securing crucial hits that quickly shifted the momentum in their favor. This offensive burst in the early innings solidified the win for Los Angeles.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Anthony Rizzo makes something clear to Dodgers about World Series Game 3

Johnson celebrates success across his Los Angeles teams

It wasn’t just the Dodgers that brought Magic Johnson joy over the weekend. His support extends to the Los Angeles Lakers, who secured a close victory over the Sacramento Kings, thanks to stellar performances from LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Advertisement

“LeBron James put on a show tonight, finishing with a triple-double—32 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, including 16 points in the fourth quarter alone! And AD continued his MVP start to the season with a 31-point performance in the Lakers’ win over the Kings!” Johnson shared enthusiastically on X (formerly Twitter).

As the focus shifts to Game 3 of the MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium this Monday, both teams will look to add to their storied rivalry, with fans eagerly anticipating another thrilling chapter in this classic matchup.

Advertisement