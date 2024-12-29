Before the 2024 NFL season, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams were considered favorites to reach the Super Bowl. However, a disastrous 1-4 start seemed to derail any hopes.

Undoubtedly, injuries were a major issue for the offense, losing stars like Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua for several weeks. Nevertheless, when the team was healthy, the reaction was noticeable.

The Rams have won 9 of their last 11 games and are very close to securing the NFC West. Therefore, despite the presence of teams like the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, or the Minnesota Vikings, Stafford could lead a dark horse.

What is the Rams record right now?

The Los Angeles Rams have a 10-6 record, and although they haven’t secured the divisional title, they have a 99% probability of making the playoffs, especially due to strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.

After this great comeback, Matthew Stafford sent a very emotional message to his teammates after defeating the Cardinals. “I’m proud of this group and the way they’ve battled back. A lot of people doubting us. A lot of people writing us off at 1-4 and being able to sit here with our record is what it is right now, I feel proud of this group. We’re doing a nice job as a team playing together. We’ve got a lot of football to play and a lot more to earn.”

